The Faribault Rotary Club has inducted Ellie Homquist, left, as a member. She is pictured with sponsor Sommer Cunningham. (Submitted photos)
Ryan Holmquist, left, also is a new member of the Faribault Rotary Club. He is pictured with sponsor Nate Cunningham. (submitted photo)

