...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Roosevelt Elementary School students of the month with Principal Shawn Peck. (Photo courtesy Faribault Public Schools)
Roosevelt Elementary School recognized students of the month on Tuesday. The recognition is part of the school’s CARES character development program. Principal Shawn Peck said each classroom nominates a student who has been exceptional in cooperation, assertiveness, responsibility, empathy, and/or self-control.
Parents and special family members are invited for breakfast. “Each student gets a little moment in the sun along with a certificate, wristband, and T-shirt donated by the Booster Club. It is a really special day,” Peck said.