Screenshot 2022-12-07 112849.jpg

Deysi Morales Alvarado were among the students of the month who received a certificate, wrist band and T-shirt. (Photo courtesy Faribault Public Schools)
Screenshot 2022-12-07 112916.jpg

Roosevelt Elementary School students of the month with Principal Shawn Peck. (Photo courtesy Faribault Public Schools)

Roosevelt Elementary School recognized students of the month on Tuesday. The recognition is part of the school’s CARES character development program. Principal Shawn Peck said each classroom nominates a student who has been exceptional in cooperation, assertiveness, responsibility, empathy, and/or self-control.

