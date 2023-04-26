Fashions on Central, our second-hand women’s clothing boutique in downtown Faribault, is open for shopping. Stop in to explore Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits from the sales at Fashions on Central support programs and services at Buckham West.
In addition to shopping, we are also looking for additional volunteers to greet shoppers and manage sales for a few hours a week. Please inquire about this rewarding volunteer opportunity by contacting Carla Pearson at Buckham West.
Recycled bench
As a result of the great earth-friendly project conducted by the Faribault Lion’s Club, Buckham West is receiving a composite bench made from recyclable materials.
The Faribault Lions Club will be back at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastic bags from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Acceptable clean and dry plastic bags include the following: produce, ice, Ziploc, cereal box liners, case overwrap, bread, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning, and thin bubble wraps. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Thank you, Lion’s Club, for this donation and all your efforts.
Book club
Buckham West Book Club’s May selection is “The Lemon Tree” by Sandy Tolan.
This is the tale of a simple act of faith between two young people — one Israeli, one Palestinian — that symbolizes the hope for peace in the Middle East. In 1967, not long after the Six-Day War, three young Arab men ventured into the town of Ramle, in what is now Jewish Israel. They were cousins on a pilgrimage to see their childhood homes after their families were driven out of Palestine. One cousin was met at the door by a young woman who invited them in.
This act of faith in the face of many years of animosity is the starting point for a true story of a remarkable relationship between two families, one Arab, one Jewish.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m.on May 22. Interested in the book club? Call 507-332-7357 and ask for Brenda.
Garden art project
It’s not too early to add some flowers to your yard or garden and these are the kind that will last from one season to the next. Come to Buckham West on Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m. for a make and take garden art project with Paula Wadekamper.
This project involves creating a simple art piece from recycled plates and other found items and turning it into a flower stake for display in your yard. The program is open to the public. Cost is $8, which includes supplies for making and mounting your creation. Garden stakes will be also be available for purchase. Please call to register as the class size is limited.
Coffee shop concert
On May 3, we will enjoy a coffee shop concert with acoustic guitar and vocals provided by local musician, Jim Lenway. Jim traces his roots to Faribault. He was formerly a lead singer with The Celebrate Band of First English Lutheran Church. In more recent years, he’s provided musical entertainment at area senior care facilities, wineries and other venues. A song writer, guitarist and fine vocalist, Jim’s concert will cover folk tunes, pop and inspirational music.
This free concert will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public, no pre-registration needed.
Lumber baron talk
What’s it like to be grandson of Stillwater’s last lumber baron, James E. McGrath?Join Bill McGrath as he tells stories of his grandfather on Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m.
It’s a rags-to-riches-to-rags tale about a man whose first job was sweeping sawdust in a mill. Be prepared for tales about false teeth, growing up in a mansion, four bad fires, courtroom accusations and more.McGrath also has been a newspaperman, musician and active member of the Northfield community.
The presentation is free for Buckham West members and $5 for non-members. Please register at 507-332-7357.
Rooms for rent
Buckham West offers two rooms available for rental. Our Anderson Room is equipped with appropriate technology for large business/agency meetings. Our activity room is equipped with a kitchenette and is perfect for medium-size get-togethers. Please inquire by calling Buckham West.
Vision loss support group
Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. This support group aims to help people feel less alone as they navigate changes due to vision loss. People attending the group can expect to participate in helpful conversations with others coping with a similar situation, discover resources available locally, and expand their circle of friends while learning and sharing strategies for daily living.
This free program is open to the public and facilitated by Betsy Shallbetter, a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative and a retired Minnesota State Academy for the Blind teacher. We ask people to register by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357.