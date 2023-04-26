Fashions on Central, our second-hand women’s clothing boutique in downtown Faribault, is open for shopping. Stop in to explore Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits from the sales at Fashions on Central support programs and services at Buckham West.

Carla Pearson is executive director of Buckham West, a nonprofit center in Faribault for adults ages 50 and older.

