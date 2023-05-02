downtown redev 1.JPG

A construction worker repairs the roof of 229 Central Ave. N. in downtown Faribault on Tuesday afternoon. (Colton Kemp photos/southernminn.com)
The building is among those that have have been purchased by a group of investors aiming to help redevelop the downtown. Exterior repair work is currently underway and the buildings are for sale or for lease. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

