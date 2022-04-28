The Rice County Highway Department’s construction season is underway. This year’s projects include:
• CSAH No. 15 (250th St. W) – Milling, reclamation and bituminous surfacing, shoulder paving and pavement markings on approximately 8.2 miles between the Morristown city limits and CSAH No. 45 (Albers Ave.). The roadway will be open to traffic, however, single-lane closures and travel delay should be expected. A construction start date has yet to be determined. Work is expected to be complete in September.
• County State Aid Highway 38 (Cedar Lake Boulevard) – Milling, reclamation and bituminous surfacing, shoulder paving and pavement markings on approximately 2.24 miles between CSAH 97 (Douglas Avenue) and CSAH 11 (Seventh Street NW).
The roadway will be open to traffic, however, single-lane closures and travel delay should be expected. A construction start date has yet to be determined. Work is expected to be complete in September.
• CSAH 9 (150th Street), CSAH 14 (230th Street), CR 72 (Holland Ave./Independence Avenue), and CSAH No. 93 (Bagley Avenue)– Bituminous overlay of CSAH 9 from Minnesota Trunk Highway 3 to CSAH 46, CSAH 14 from Kanabec Avenue to Rice/Le Sueur County Line, CR 72 from MN TH 60 to CSAH 12, and CSAH 93 from CSAH 39 to Fourth Street NW.
The roadway will be open to traffic, however single- lane closures and travel delay should be expected. A construction start date has yet to be determined. Work is expected to be complete in September.
• CSAH No. 22 (Faulk Trail) – Milling, bituminous surfacing, and pavement markings on approximately 3 miles between MN TH 246 (Dennison Boulevard) and CSAH No. 20 (Cannon City Boulevard).
The roadway will be open to traffic, however, single-lane closures and travel delay should be expected. A construction start date has yet to be determined. Work is expected to be complete in September.
• CSAH No. 76 (Base Line Road) – Reconstruction of 2.3 miles of CSAH No. 76 from CSAH No. 8 (130th Street E.) to CSAH No. 1 (Millersburg Boulevard E). Work in 2022 includes grading, culvert replacements, and the replacement of Bridge No. 66J13 over Wolf Creek.
Work in 2023 includes bituminous pavement, bituminous shoulders, turf establishment, signage and pavement markings.
The roadway will be closed to thru traffic and a detour route will be posted. Work is expected to begin toward the end of May and is expected to be completed on or before July 31, 2023.
• Culvert replacement and rehabilitation on CSAH No. 12 (210th Street W), CSAH No. 16 (Kanabec Avenue), CSAH No. 19 (Glynview Trail), CSAH No. 23 (Gates Avenue), CSAH No. 25 (197th Street), CSAH No. 38 (Cedar Lake Boulevard), CSAH No. 46 (Hazelwood Avenue), and CSAH No. 48 (Lyndale Avenue)– Replace or rehabilitate existing culverts for future pavement resurfacing projects or maintenance needs.
Daily road closures, travel delays and the use of alternate routes should be anticipated. Work is scheduled to begin in April and be completed in September.
Pavement overlays and patching, miscellaneous culvert replacements, pavement striping, pavement crack sealing and other maintenance projects requiring temporary road closures at various locations throughout the county are also planned.
A construction project location map is available at bit.ly/36LyV01.