River Bend Nature Center is celebrating archery month in August with the following events:
• Youth Lessons: 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 8 to 15, and 10-11 a.m. Thursdays for ages 16 and up.
Learn the mechanics of a compound bow, range etiquette, and how to shoot a compound bow. Once you feel comfortable, play some archery games. These programs are two classes, first will be an introduction to archery, the second will be competition archery.
Cost is $20 for River Bend members and $30 for non-members. Registration is required two days prior to the first class.
• Adult Night Out: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Adults can learn how to shoot a bow and arrow and get some practice shooting before we add some paint balloons to the target and watch them splatter. Leave with a piece of art created in a one-of-a-kind way.
Cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration is required by Aug. 3.
• Family archery: 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16
Learn the basics of archery and practice with a compound bow. This program is open to 8 year olds through adults.
Cost for members is $5 per person or $20 family; cost for non-members is $10 person and $40 family. A family is 2 adults & up to 4 children under 18. Registration is required by Aug. 15.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.
