River Bend Nature Center is holding community input meetings on Monday. Nature Center staff are working on a new strategic plan and want to get community feedback.
The first meeting is for members of the deaf and blind community from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, 615 Olof Hanson Drive.
A second meeting with Somali and Spanish translators is from 3:30-5 p.m. at Somali Community Resettlement Services, 201 Lyndale Ave. S.
A third meeting is from 6:30-8 p.m. at River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road.
A virtual meeting also will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 on Zoom. Use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6287285863.
