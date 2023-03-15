Unofficial results from Tuesday’s township elections are below. Results are unofficial until canvassed by the township’s canvassing board. Results were not available for Erin Township as of press time.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s township elections are below. Results are unofficial until canvassed by the township’s canvassing board. Results were not available for Erin Township as of press time.
Bridgewater
Treasurer: Debb Salaba (write in): 41
Supervisor Seat C: Kathleen Kopseng: 134
Supervisor Seat E:
Emily Fulton-Foley: 46
Thomas Hart: 79
Derek Kruse: 18
Cannon City
Treasurer: Pam Wunderlich: 14
Supervisor: Clayton F. Mechura: 14
Forest
Supervisor: Charles Peters: 12
Morristown
Treasurer: Vicky Timm: 27
Supervisor: Andrew Wagner: 23
Northfield Precinct 1
Treasurer: Jessica Hubers: 5
Supervisor: Foster Transburg: 5
Northfield Precinct 2
Treasurer: Jessica Hubers: 31
Supervisor: Foster Transburg: 30
Richland
Treasurer: Alan Meyer (write in): 12
Supervisor: Sean Bauer (write in): 12
Shieldsville
Treasurer: Kimberly Pesta : 48
Supervisor:
Todd S. Schilling: 9
Andy Ernste: 41
Walcott
Treasurer: Carrie Heiderscheidt: 25
Supervisor: Tom Donkers: 25
Warsaw
Treasurer: Ron Kuball: 13
Supervisor: Steve Drewitz: 13
Webster
Treasurer: Bob Michel: 26
Supervisor: Dwayne Harnack: 23
Wells
Treasurer: Flavia Berg: 37
Supervisor: Jeff LaCanne: 43
Wheatland
Treasurer:
Sara Chlan: 40
Maria Prange: 20
Supervisor: Travis J. Simon: 54
Wheeling
Treasurer: Marilyn Danks: 24
Supervisor: Mark A. Bongers: 22
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.