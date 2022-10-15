The change is part of a push by the federal government to standardize governmental domains and assure internet users that because a site has the .gov extension, it’s the genuine article. The federal government, which regulates the use of .gov, only recently allowed local governments to utilize the extension. The move followed the Dec. 21, 2020 passage of DOTGOV Online Trust in Government Act.
When users see a site with the .gov extension, “they can be assured they’re dealing with a legitimate government entity,” said Rice County IT Manager Allan Klug.
Moving to a new domain not disable existing email addresses, the county website or webpages. While those will still be valid, they will not be visible, and instead automatically redirect users to the new address.
Simultaneously, the county is modifying all employee email addresses to a john.doe@ricecountymn.gov format. The old email addresses will continue to work.
Printed materials with the outdated addresses and emails will be changed as current supplies are exhausted, limiting unnecessary expenses.
