Organizers of the Rice County Fair are in search of new volunteers with fresh ideas and able bodies.
The Fair Board is recruiting new members willing to help with anything from fundraising to grounds maintenance.
“We could use all the help we can get. We’ll take anyone who wants to join,” said Fair Manager John Dvorak.
Years ago, each community in the county sent representatives to serve on the fair board. These days there is no residency requirement or any other criteria for board membership — beyond a willingness to help during the fair and with preparations.
“The fair can’t happen without volunteers,” board member Tara Langevin. “We need new people with new ideas.”
The board is especially in need of younger volunteers, Dvorak said. Many of the current board members are retirees who have been serving for a number of years.
Younger folks are sought to help with some of the more physically taxing duties. They also are looking for some technology savvy helpers to bring “fresh ideas” for improving the fair, Dvorak said.
“The community is changing and we have to change with it,” echoed Langevin.
Board members do not receive any compensation. But they do receive a few perks, such as free admission to grandstand events and free use of fairground rental spaces in the offseason.
But like so many other volunteer posts, Langevin and board member Denny Blackmer said the greatest reward is the camaraderie with fellow board members and meeting fair-goers.
“It’s an interesting place to keep busy and it’s a good group of people,” Blackmer said.
Many of the board members take charge of one component of the fair. Langevin oversees the open class contests, including accepting, judging and displaying all the entries. She started as a volunteer assistant about a decade ago and has served on the board for six years.
Blackmer is a former fair secretary who returned to the board as a volunteer after he retired from his day job. He now oversees the grandstand, including ticket sales and security.
Not every board member has to take on a supervisory role. Members willing to work wherever they are needed also are sought, Dvorak said.
Prospective board members should of course expect to be the busiest while the fair is underway. Next year it runs July 19-23.
But there also is work to be done throughout the year, Dvorak said. In addition to planning for the coming fair, board members also help with other events that rent the fairgrounds and with storing campers and other vehicles over the winter. The rental and storage fees go to support fair operations.
There is no set minimum number of hours board members are asked to volunteer.
“A lot of them are working their fingers to the bone,” Dvorak said. “It would be nice to have more people to help out.”