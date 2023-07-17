The Rice County Fair Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors were crowned on Saturday. 

The Rice County Fair's 2023 Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors are, from left, Kaitlen Clark, Allison Norton, Talor Velishek, Emma Dienst and Evelyn Miller. (Photo courtesy of Kayla Ballstadt)
  

