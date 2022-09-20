Closed captioned video recordings of Rice County Board of Commissioners meetings are now on the county’s website. They’ll soon also be available on local community television stations. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)
The Rice County Board of Commissioners is reaching out to a larger audience.
Updated audio equipment installed earlier this year improved the sound quality of board meeting recordings, allowing the county to add required closed captioning and make the videos available online.
All open sessions of the Board of Commissioners continue to be accessible live on Zoom. Shortly after each meeting, uncaptioned recordings will be available online at www.co.rice.mn.us/129/Agendas-Minutes. Captioned videos will be posted when captioning is complete, usually within a few hours.
To watch a video online, click on the video camera icon next to the date of the meeting you’re interested in, then click on the Play arrow.
In addition to viewing board meetings on any number of devices via the county’s website, the recordings can also be seen on the two local community television stations: Faribault Community Television and Northfield Public Broadcasting. Both stations plan to incorporate the meetings into their programming schedules and will make the recordings available on the stations’ websites so they can be viewed on demand.
The Board of Commissioners meets as what’s known as a Committee of the Whole at 8:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The sessions generally contain updates, informational items and topics the board needs to hash out before making a decision at a subsequent business meeting.
Business meetings are at 8:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Additional meetings are considered special meetings and are announced on the county’s bulletin board and on the county website.
Meeting agendas and supporting documents are available in the online Agenda Center, typically starting the Friday afternoon prior to each meeting.
