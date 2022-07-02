Rice County 4-H members Monica Albers and Brooke Johnson were among 37 4-H youth from Minnesota who went to Washington, D.C. to get hands-on experience exploring citizenship and social responsibility in our nation’s capital.
Young people from across the United States came to the Washington, D.C. area June 19-24 for the annual 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus. Through a series of speakers, committee work, field trips and social events, youth are given the opportunity to explore, develop and refine skills needed to share their voice on issues they care about.
4-H Citizenship Washington Focus participants get to explore the sites in our nation’s capital, meet members of Congress, hear from motivational speakers and participate in educational workshops and assemblies that increase their individual commitment to citizen involvement.
“While in Washington D.C. we had the opportunity to meet with Minnesota’s representatives like Tina Smith and Angie Craig,” Johnson said. “In addition to that, we also got to visit many of the monuments, memorials, and museums. I met many new people from different states and made several memories that will stick with me forever. I would do this trip again in a heartbeat.”
After her experience, Albers said she would recommend it to others.
“It was so fun to see Washington, D.C. and meet other youth from not only across Minnesota but also the country. I gained a ton of new knowledge from the workshops we did and I think that they will be incredibly helpful for our future as youth leaders. It was also very interesting to see our senators and state representatives in action.
“Overall, it was a very fun trip that I will have memories of for a lifetime with some wonderful fellow 4-Hers!”
To learn more about 4-H in Rice County, contact 4-H Extension educators Kelly Chadwick or Ashley Purry at 507-332-6109 or visit https://extension.umn.edu/4-h.
