By now most folks know that I have retired as the director of Buckham West. Along with leaving that position, I also will no longer be doing this weekly column in Faribault’s Daily News. How about a few fun facts about the columns that I have written?
• My first column was submitted on July 9, 2003
• I have written a column a week ever since then, which adds up to 1,025 columns.
• As far as I recall, there was only one time that I forgot to submit my article in time for print. What an uproar that turned out to be!
• The average number of words in one column seemed to be about 800. This means that in the last 20 years you have read 820,000 words that I have written.
• I have changed my profile picture nine times since 2003.
Here is the headline and the first two paragraphs that I wrote in my first column on July 9, 2003.
Opportunities abound at the Senior Center
Where else in Faribault can you get a hot meal, have your blood pressure checked for free, learn about the internet or join in a “hot” game of euchre? At the Faribault Area Senior Center, of course! These are just a few of the opportunities that are available here on a regular basis.
Now the Senior Center has a new opportunity — a regular column in the Faribault Daily News. The staff at FASC (Faribault Area Senior Center) has been invited to contribute on a weekly basis to the Wednesday edition of this publication. This is a great chance for us to inform the entire community about the many happenings that we have here on a regular basis. We are grateful to the Daily News for giving us this forum. We hope that the many readers of the Daily News enjoy our contribution to the paper.
Many things have changed since that very first article, including a name change to Buckham West and our beautiful new addition. But this article has been a mainstay for us. Just as I wrote 1,025 columns ago, “We are grateful to the Daily News for giving us this forum.” I thank you for the opportunity to contribute here for so many years!
Meet the sheriff
Join us for a meet and greet with Rice County Sheriff, Jesse Thomas. On Monday, April 17 from 9-10 a.m. Sheriff Thomas will be visiting in the coffee shop, then from 10-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room to share information related to public safety and law enforcement in Rice County. We can expect to have an update on the new Public Safety Center project. This program is open to the public; no pre-registration is needed.
No meal Friday
Please note that there will be no meal service offered on Friday, April 7. This includes Meals on Wheels, curbside and the congregate dining meal. Buckham West will be open with its regular schedule of programs and coffee shop hours.
Successful food drive
Thanks to everyone that participated in our Minnesota Food Share Month food drive. Buckham West hosted this month-long activity with all donations being distributed to Faribault’s branch of the Community Action Center and also St. Vincent DePaul of Faribault. Many generous food items, as well as cash gifts, were donated to this effort! Thanks to all who participated.
Fashions on Central
Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, is preparing for spring and open for shopping. We are busy replacing the winter wear with the spring and summer fashions. The store is open Tuesdays- Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to shopping, we are now looking for additional donations to our store. At this time, we are especially looking for donations of women’s purses and jewelry. All profits from the sales at Fashions on Central, are used to support that programs and services at Buckham West.
Vision loss group
An Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10:00 a.m. This support group aims to help people feel less alone as they navigate changes due to vision loss.
People attending the group can expect to participate in helpful conversations with others coping with a similar situation, discover resources available locally, and expand their circle of friends while learning and sharing strategies for daily living.
This free program is open to the public and facilitated by Betsy Shallbetter, a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative and a retired Minnesota State Academy for the Blind teacher. We ask people to pre-register for this free program; call Buckham West 332-7357.
Nice to Know
• The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastic bags on Wednesday, April 19 from 9:30-11: a.m. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days.
• The Buckham West Book Club meets on April 27 at 9:30 a.m. Call Buckham West and ask for Brenda for book information.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion. Mona Kaiser is the recently retired director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.