Rain barrels come in all shapes and sizes and they’ve become increasingly popular in the area — especially after last years’ unprecedented drought.
Jared Hendricks, key account and energy conservation officer for Owatonna Public Utilities, said despite being known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Minnesota is still susceptible to drought conditions.
While no two rain barrels may look exactly the same, their collective purpose of harvesting rain water is a way for residents to reduce the amount of city water being used to water gardens, lawns and indoor plants.
Rain barrels most always collect runoff from the roofs of homes during a rainstorm. According to Hendricks, many people can make their own with common items they may already have lying around their homes.
Each barrel has a few main components: a barrel on a slightly elevated and level surface, a spigot, hose, diverting component and lid to keep away insects and debris from the barrel.
There are several diverters to collect the water from a downspout, and Hendricks said some people opt to have the downspout run directly into the barrel. In some instances, however, they tend to fill quickly and it’s generally more appealing to only collect some of the runoff versus all of it.
There are few safety concerns when utilizing a barrel for collecting rain water. The biggest concern is for people to know the water collected is not potable water, therefore not to be used for drinking or cooking purposes.
“Rain water is not a controlled source of water, so it should not be used for drinking,” Hendricks said. “The water is also generally collected from rooftops, and chemicals and other things can leach into the water as well, so you don’t want to use it directly on vegetables in a garden either.”
The only other area of concern to note is keeping in mind water is heavy, especially in a large container. When installing a rain barrel, it’s imperative to ensure it’s on a sturdy, level surface to ensure it doesn’t easily tip or fall over, potentially injuring someone in a high traffic area.