The city of Faribault invites residents to participate in a community workshop and help develop a plan for Faribault’s energy future.
The in-person workshop in Faribault is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Buckham West (Faribault Area Senior Center), 19 Division St. W. in Faribault.
Faribault is developing a new Energy Action Plan for the next decade through Xcel Energy's Partners in Energy and wants your thoughtful input to make the initiative a success.
The Energy Action Plan will include extensive community input on energy efficiency, renewable energy, electrification, and transportation, to determine what the community wants to achieve related to energy. The opinions of residents will factor into the goals, values, and tenor of the city’s energy policy.
The community workshop will be in the Buckham West dining room on May 25 from 6-8 p.m. It will be the most important opportunity to get community input yet. Pizza and beverages from Basilleo’s Pizza will be served to those who attend.
This is a family-friendly event, and city staff will have activities available.
RSVP via email to mhughey@ci.faribault.mn.us or dthorstensson@ci.faribault.mn.us. Register on Facebook at fb.me/e/Kt7sXXhq.
Learn more about this community initiative at ci.faribault.mn.us/705/2023-Energy-Action-Plan-Update. There is an option to provide feedback via a survey at that site.
