Register for Paradise classes

Jennifer.Sweet

May 10, 2022

Registration is now open for summer classes and camps at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Virtual and in-person classes for youths and adults are offered.Go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org for more information and registration. Scholarships are available.