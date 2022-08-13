One of the most helpful tools in learning about cover crops is to talk to producers who are doing the practice. I recently sat down with Roger Bongers, who farms corn and soybeans northeast of Faribault. He shared with me his experiences in introducing cover crops into his cropping system.
Roger is running unopposed for the 3rd District supervisor position at the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District.
Tell us about your farm. When and why did you start using cover crops?What were your goals when you started using cover crops versus what are your current goals?
“I grew up on my parents’ farm and had helped them part-time as I grew up. Eventually, I bought 40 acres of cropland in 1985 to start my own farm. From there, the number of acres that I had cropped has only increased. At one time I farmed 370 acres but am now down to just over 200 acres. I farm no-till corn and no-till soybeans.
“I first started using cover crops back in 2019. I farm a lot of hilly ground, so I wanted to try to keep the soil where it belongs and help reduce runoff from my acres. My main goal was that I wanted to improve my soil and thought that cover crops would be a good addition to aid in increasing that. My goals have not changed from when I first started using cover crops.”
What have you seen in the field as a result of planting cover crops?
“Between using no-till and cover crops, I have seen a reduction in soil erosion and weed pressure. No-till and cover crops go hand-in-hand. Everything that I have seen has been positive in the fields. I started seeing weed control happening more in the second year of using cover crops. There was no place for the weeds to grow due to the cover crop establishing before the weeds.
What is your favorite cover crop and why?
“My favorite cover crop is winter cereal rye because of its growth rate in the spring and its ability to control weeds in the field.”
Have you encountered any obstacles or have any doubts when you started using cover crops?
“There were not a lot of doubts or obstacles when I started implementing cover crops. I had good advisors (Mike Ludwig & Tim Little) who I could go to if I had any questions.”
What advice do you have for individuals who are thinking about implementing cover crops onto their land?
“Do this and you will see the positive results.”
Why is soil and water conservation important to you?
“I grew up next-door to where I currently live, and I remember going swimming and fishing in the nearby rivers and streams. I want to leave the land and rivers in better condition than when I got here.”
Cover crops can improve soil health, reduce erosion, suppress weeds, and build organic matter. If you haven’t tried cover crops yet, now is an excellent time to give it a shot.
To learn more about cover crop incentive programs and the Rice SWCD custom interseeding program, call the district at 507-332-5408 to start the application process. District staff are available to help you sign up for the programs and can assist you in selecting the cover crop mix that meets your farm’s specific needs.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.