Tracy Ackman-Shaw understands COVID-weariness.
After more than two years of work related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county’s public health emergency preparedness coordinator would like nothing more than to bid adieu to the virus. But she and her Rice County Public Health colleagues have to keep getting the word out about vaccines and reminding people about hand washing, social distancing and even masking when appropriate.
“We want people to enjoy going to graduation parties, weddings and summer gatherings, but in reality, we still have people dying every day from COVID,” Ackman-Shaw said. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a second booster for certain individuals and those over 50, Public Health staff continue to urge residents who haven’t finished the primary two-dose series or the first booster to do so as soon as possible.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, only 44% of Rice County residents, 5 and older, are up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Statewide, only 49% are up to-date. The numbers are better when it comes to residents 5 and older who’ve had their first dose of the primary two-shot series. About 69% have received a first shot, still less than the nearly 75% of Minnesotans 5 and older who have received one vaccine dose. Rice County is also lagging when it comes to residents who’ve completed the primary series.
Ackman-Shaw also shares her concern that only 34% of those who are 18-49 are up-to-date with COVID 19 vaccinations. These are people in the workforce and parents of young children, who are not yet able to be vaccinated. Rice County Public Health hopes to close this gap and encourages all residents to complete their two dose primary series and get their booster dose.
Those numbers trouble Ackman-Shaw and Marie McCarthy, Rice County’s disease prevention and control coordinator, who note that vaccines take a couple weeks to become fully effective and that their efficacy wanes over time. Those who were vaccinated shortly after the initial rollout and haven’t been boosted may not have the protection they need as variants emerge.
‘Part of the solution’
Almost 18,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rice County. The deaths of 175 county residents have been attributed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Last weekend Mayo Clinic vaccinologist Gregory Poland warned that the rise in cases seen overseas and in the eastern United States will soon reach Minnesota. The spread, he says, will again mean an increase in deaths and strain the health care system and hospitals.
Ackman-Shaw and McCarthy ask residents not to be complacent, and to remember that some people either can’t be vaccinated or remain at high risk for severe complications should they contract the virus.
“People have to think beyond themselves,” said McCarthy, “their family, their friends, the little grandma who lives across the street.”
Both are happy to see a recent increase in the number of walk-ins at local public health COVID vaccination clinics, but they know many residents still aren’t up-to-date on their vaccines.
“We all have to be part of the solution,” said McCarthy.