...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
text
Rice County first half property taxes are due Monday, May 15.
Payments can be made in person via cash, check or money order at the Property Tax & Elections Office in the Rice County Government Services Building or mailed to the Rice County Property Tax & Elections Office, Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault MN 55021.
Payments can also be made online on the Pay Property Taxes page on the Rice County website, www.ricecountymn.gov, or by phone at 877-690-3729 and using 3321 for the jurisdiction code.
Paying by check or from a bank account carries no additional fee. Credit card payments have a third-party fee of 2.4% of the tax amount. Visa debit card payments carry a flat fee of $4.