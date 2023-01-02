very cute cat named piper (pet of the month)

Piper is the January pet of the month at the Prairie’s Edge Humane Society. The 2-year-old female cat was surrendered when her owner had to move. She is affectionate and gets along with other cats. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $200 plus sales tax. For more information and to submit an adoption application go to www.prairiesedgehs.org.

