art fest 2.jpg

Attendees of the Straight River Art Festival line the sidewalk of Heritage Park on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of the Straight River Art Festival)
art fest 3.jpg

Guests peruse local artists' work during the Straight River Art Festival on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of the Straight River Art Festival)
art fest 1.jpg

Sandra Sargent of Bending Sunlight Glassworks talks with attendees of the Straight River Art Festival as they explore her booth on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of the Straight River Art Festival)
flea market 4.jpg

The Rice County Historical Society fundraises annually by hosting the Faribault Flea Market. This year had a record-breaking 65 vendors set up at the fairgrounds on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Brian Schmidt)
flea market 3.jpg

The old episcopal church behind the Rice County Historical Society was the backdrop for some vendors at the Faribault Flea Market on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Brian Schmidt)
flea market 2.jpg

Saturday's Faribault Flea Market at the Rice County Fairgrounds had a record number of vendors this year. (Photo courtesy of Brian Schmidt)
flea market 1.jpg

Attendees of the Faribault Flea Market had lots of company on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Brian Schmidt)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments