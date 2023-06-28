355895280_580689870892938_5775257318618902091_n.jpeg

Faribault Parks and Recreation Safety Camp attendees practice bicycle safety during the annual three-day summer camp.
356646114_580689644226294_1515859882729805236_n.jpeg

Faribault Fire Department staff helps a child down a fire escape ladder during Safety Camp, a summer camp sponsored by the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Parks and Recreation)
356623921_580690087559583_5004695855882340587_n.jpeg

Some of the children at Faribault Parks and Recreation’s Safety Camp, which ran from Monday to Wednesday, learn about fire safety from members of the Faribault Fire Department. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Parks and Recreation)
357023173_580689944226264_4184488847503742223_n.jpeg

During the Faribault Parks and Recreation’s Safety Camp, Rice County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol officer Jason Shuda shows several children the office’s rescue boat. (Photos courtesy of Faribault Parks and Recreation)
  

