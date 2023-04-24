Aurora-2.jpg

The Aurora Borealis made an appearance on Sunday night. Travis Kath captured this image just outside of Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Travis Kath)
Pillars of green light reach into space on Sunday night, just outside of Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Travis Kath)
A blue-green hue filled the local sky, during the geomagnetic storm caused by a  solar flare.  (Photo courtesy of Travis Kath)

