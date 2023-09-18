Family Day 1

Eldon, 1, and Margot, 3, play in the obstacle course during the annual Faribault Farmers Market Family Day Saturday at Central Park. (Photos by Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Family Day 2

Face painting was among the many free family activities provided by Rice County Public Health SHIP.
Family Day 3

Youngsters try to toss rings onto the stems of pumpkins to win candy while youths at a booth behind them made nature journals. 
Family Day

Becky Peterson of Three Glad Girls, named for her three daughters, selects locally grown gladiolus for a bouquet Saturday. She'll be the Faribault Farmers Market every Saturday through October. 
  

