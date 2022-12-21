BA Boiler Santa Sleigh '22.jpeg

Custodian Loren Tatge on the Bethlehem Academy won the school Christmas decorating contest by transforming a boiler into a sleigh with a cardinal Santa on top. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
Bethlehem Academy counselors entered a tree of books into the decorating contest. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
The front lobby of Bethlehem Academy is decorated with Christmas trees decorated by International Cultural Club students, and a manger made by students in woodshop. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
Middle school students donned Santa hats for their Christmas band and choir concert. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
Bethlehem National Honor Society students adopted a local family. They purchased gifts from a wish list and wrapped them Tuesday morning for delivery. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

