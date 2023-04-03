image (5).png

Victoria is a tabby cat between 11 and 13 years old. (Submitted photos)
image (4).png

Eleanor is a black cat between 13 and 15 years old. She is a bit on the shy side. 

Prairie’s Edge Humane Society has two pets of the month for April. Victoria and Eleanor are senior ladies who are looking for a home together after their owners had to move and could not take them with. They lived together for 11 years and would really love a retirement home where they can remain together.

