First English Lutheran Church is selling Colorado peaches as a fundraiser for youth programs. 

A 20-pound case is $32. Orders are taken 9 a.m. to noon June 22 or 29 or July 6 or 11 at First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St NW, Faribault. For more information call 507-334-4389. 

