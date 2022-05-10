Come and “fall to pieces” with a tribute to Patsy Cline at The Paradise Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

Joyann Parker and her band, in vintage costumes, will showcase the most popular of Cline’s songs. 

Tickets are $20 for non-members, $15 for members and $10 for students. For tickets call 507-332-7372 or visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org

