Patricia Harris was a woman of many firsts. She was the first Black woman to serve as a United States ambassador, the first woman to become dean of a law school and the first Black woman to serve in a president’s cabinet.
Patricia Roberts was born May 31,1924 in Mattoon, Ill. Her parents were Hildren and Bert Fitzgerald Roberts. Her father worked as a waiter in a railroad dining car. Her parents separated when she was 6. She moved to Chicago, where she was raised primarily by her mother and grandmother. Her family stressed excellence and the important of education.
After graduating from high school where she had excelled academically, she was rewarded with a scholarship to Howard University, which is a Black university in Washington, DC. She graduated summa cum laude in 1945. While a student she participated in one of the first lunch counter sit-ins.
She continued her education at the University of Chicago and later moved back to Washington, DC to attend the American University, where she studied industrial relations. While she attended school there she worked as assistant director of the American Council on Human Rights.
In 1955 she married William Harris, and at the urging of her husband, she enrolled in law school at George Washington University. She graduated in 1960 and was admitted to the District of Columbia Bar.
However, Patricia seemed always drawn to the university setting. In 1962 she returned to Howard University as the associate dean of students and lecturer in the law school.
President Lyndon B. Johnson named her ambassador to Luxembourg. She served from 1965 to 1967.
After she returned from this post she rejoined the Howard Law faculty where she served as dean.
She spent several years in the private sector of law but was summoned back to government by President Jimmy Carter. She served in the president’s cabinet as secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1977 -1979.
From 1979-1981 she served President Jimmy Carter as secretary of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare.
At her confirmation hearing she was asked as to her ability to represent the interests of the poor. Her response was: “I am one of them. You do not seem to understand who I am. I am a Black woman, daughter of a dining-car worker. I am a Black woman who could not buy a house eight years ago in parts of the District of Columbia. I did not start out as a member of a prestigious law firm, but as a woman who needed a scholarship to go to school. If you think I have forgotten that, you are wrong.”
She unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Washington, D.C. in 1982. After her defeat she became a full-time professor at the George Washington National Law Center.
Patricia Harris died of breast cancer at the age of 60 on March 23, 1985.
After her death, Carter was quoted as saying, “She was a fine lady and a fine cabinet officer; sensitive to to needs of others. She was an able administer and an inspiration to me and everyone who knew her.”