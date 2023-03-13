Harris

Patricia Harris is shown at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in July 1979 while secretary of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. (AP File Photo)
Carter Harris Beame

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Patricia Harris with President Jimmy Carter, center, and New York Mayor Abe Beame discuss the problems besieging the South Bronx section of New York, Oct. 5, 1977. (AP Fle Photo/Harvey Georges)

