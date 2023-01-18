The Paradise Center for the Arts is seeking submissions of recent work from visual artists for exhibitions in its 2023-2024 season.
Submissions will be juried by members of the gallery committee of the Paradise Center for the Arts, which is composed of artists, arts professionals and art enthusiasts in the area.
Submissions will be accepted through March 1. Notification of the committee’s decision will be no later than March 21. Early submissions are encouraged.
To submit work for consideration, mail or deliver a CD or email to the following:
• 6-10 images of recent work in JPEG format not to exceed 20 MB. File names for image files should be in the form of last name, first initial, and image title. Abbreviate as needed.
• Art resume, artist statement and image list with the sizes, medium and price of your work. File names should be in the form of last name, first initial and description.
A fee is $100 per chosen artist to assist with production of marketing materials used for the exhibition. Commissions are split 65% to the artist and 35% to the Paradise.
All gallery exhibits and receptions are free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
For additional information contact Julie Fakler, Paradise Center for the Arts visual arts and education director, at 507-332-7372, 507-210-6027 or info@paradisecenterforthearts.org.
