The Paradise Center for the Arts is exhibiting four new artists: Pat Gustafson, Pepper Tharp, Molly Boyd, and Joanna Manning.
An opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 24. The exhibits will be up through Aug. 1.
Patricia Gustafson's work is on display in the Carlander Family Gallery. She paints with watercolors and and Sumi-e ink on rice paper.
"Sumi-e, or Asian brush stroke painting, provides a freeing opportunity to capture the essence, spirit and beauty in the artist’s eye with the study of nature and life," she said.
Gustafson is an officer in the Ming Chiao (Minnesota chapter) of the Sumi-e Society of America and serves on the Paradise Center for the Arts Gallery Committee.
Her paintings have displayed in national juried exhibitions of the Sumi-e Society of America.
Pepper Tharp's work is in the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery. The Minneapolis artist says her water paintings "reflect the hope and healing I find in the array of ever-changing colors above and beneath the surface."
She also is a fashion a lifestyle illustrator, landscape architect and water gardener. More at: www.peppertharp.com.
Molly Boyd's work is in the Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery. She brings characters to life, mostly from anime.
Her artwork includes guidelines, proportional sketches and even added dialogue. "These extra details are an essential part of my creative process and I intentionally leave them visible," she said. "Showing how these drawings come to life is necessary for me; the act of creating is as important as the finished product."
Joanna Manning's ceramics are on display in the K & M Gallery. Her work explores how people "experienced and rethought what home and community is during the pandemic."
"With a painterly approach to ceramics, I use bisqueware and slip to document intimate moments, birth community, and reimagine the power of connectedness," she wrote.