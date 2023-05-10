Paradise Center for the Arts galleries have new exhibits featuring The Story Quilt Project, Jane Horton, After-School Art Club and the spring pop up shop.
Paradise has new art exhibits, quilt lunches and art shop
An opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday. The exhibits and sale run through June 24.
Story quilts
The Carlander Gallery has six hand-made quilts from the late Montana quilt artist and storyteller Jewell Wolk. Each quilt tells an autobiographical or historic story.
Daughter Jean Wakely, of Northfield, will give free lunchtime presentations about her mother's quilts on Saturdays, May 13 to June 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Each Saturday will feature a different quilt:
May 13: The "Purple Sandwich" quilt is a story of a one-room school in northern Montana.
May 20: "Women of the Plains" is about the Blackfeet women who mitigated the high plains.
June 3: "Iron Trails West" is about he Great Northern Railroad and all the immigrants who created the railroad west from St. Paul to Cut Bank, MT.
June 10: "The 23rd Psalm" likens sheep ranching in northern Montana to the 23rd Psalm in the Bible.
June 17: "The Times and Life of Ruth" tells the biblical story of Ruth.
Portraits of Cecile
In the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery, St. Peter artist Jane Savage Horton's exhibit titled "Cecile, 1895-1910" was inspired by a photograph found in an antique shop. It has 20 imagined portraits of Cecile Arminta Battey, who died when she was 14 years old in 1910.
Student artists
The Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery has works by eight students who participated in the spring session of the Paradise's After School Art Club. From three local teaching artists the students learned bookmaking, printmaking, drawing and pottery.
Spring shop
In the K&M Gallery, regional artists have works for sale in several different art forms. Artists include: Bonnie Becker (basket making), Ivan Whillock (paintings), Sue Leech (pottery), Barb Pendergrass (watercolors), Char Johnson (fiber art), Lynette Dawley (jewelry), Judy Kutulas (pottery), Diane Juvland (fabric art), and Julie Fakler (pottery).
