Paradise Center for the Arts galleries have new exhibits featuring The Story Quilt Project, Jane Horton, After-School Art Club and the spring pop up shop.

Image--2--J.-Wakely--Iron-Trails-West-quilt-1920w.png

"Iron Trails West" is one of the story quilts by Jewell Wolk now on exhibit at the Paradise Center for the Arts. (Submitted photo)
Jane Horton.JPG

One of the portraits by Jane Savage Horton inspired by a photograph found in an antique shop. (Submitted photo)

