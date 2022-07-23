SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 489 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
MCLEOD SIBLEY WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
CARVER DAKOTA HENNEPIN
RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH BROWN LE SUEUR
NICOLLET RICE STEELE
WASECA WATONWAN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, FARIBAULT,
GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, MINNEAPOLIS,
MONTICELLO, NEW ULM, OWATONNA, SHAKOPEE, ST JAMES, ST PAUL,
ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota...
Steele County in south central Minnesota...
Waseca County in south central Minnesota...
Rice County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 1230 PM CDT.
* At 1157 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Janesville,
or 13 miles east of Mankato, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Elysian around 1200 PM CDT.
Waseca and Waterville around 1210 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Owatonna and Medford.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Dakota County in east central Minnesota...
Northeastern Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota...
Southeastern Scott County in east central Minnesota...
Northern Rice County in south central Minnesota...
* Until 1230 PM CDT.
* At 1152 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Prague,
or 20 miles west of Northfield, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Lonsdale around 1200 PM CDT.
Webster and Elko New Market around 1205 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include
Northfield and Dundas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Paradise Community Theater cast members rehearse a scene from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” (Courtesy of Paradise Community Theater)
Paradise Community Theater is staging its summer musical, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
This is the story of Quasimodo, played by Cody Jensen, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his desire to one day be a part of the outside world. When he summons the courage to attend the Feast of Fools, he meets Esmeralda, played by Jenna McMains, a compassionate gypsy who protects him from an angry mob.
But at the same time, Quasimodo’s master, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, played by Patrick McColley, and the new captain of the guard, Phoebus de Martin, played by Jason Meyer, fall in love with the beautiful girl.
William McIntyre plays Clopin Trouillefou, Garrett Fitzgerald plays Frederic Charlus and Sebastian Malkavage plays Jehan Frollo. Payton Jorgensen plays Florika, Matt Sveska plays Father Dupin and Luke Havumaki plays King Louis XI. Gypsies, gargoyles and statures are played by Louis Wilder, Thomas Borgerding, Sarah Friesen, Courtney Kryzer, Claire Borgerding, Rosemary Azelton, Abby Cloutier, Morgan Jones, Jordyn Tesch, Rian Clouter, Nathan Galvan, Amber Hoven, Abby Engbrecht, Taylor Wesseln, Kayla Schultz, Monica Wilder, Julie Longshore, Sam Buegler, Logan McGaharan, Max Gibson, Justin Delesha, William Behne, Sara Wall, Lily Roehrick, Adrian Perez and Roman Howells.
Director is Shelley Fitzgerald and chorographer is Jordyn Tesch.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, 6, 11, 12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7, 13 and14.
The Aug. 5 show will be ASL Interpreted and Aug. 13 will be sensory friendly.
Tickets are available at www.paradisecenterforthearts.org, by calling 507-332-7372, or at the box office at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. Faribault.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.