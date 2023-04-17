Paradise Community Theater announces the cast for the spring musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” based on the “Peanuts” comic strip.
Charlie Brown is played by Jason Meyer. Sally is played by Grace Lapines, Schroder by Will McIntyre, Lucy by Courtney Kryzer, Linus by Garrett Fitzgerald and Snoopy by Rian Coulter.
Director is Cody Jensen, musical director is Shelley Fitzgerald and chorographer is Jordyn Tesch.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. May 12, 13, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. May 14, 20 and 21. ASL interpreter on May 21.
For tickets go to www.paradisecenterforthearts, call 507-332-7372 or stop by the box office at 321 Central Ave.
