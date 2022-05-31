To register for a class go to the same website, call 507-332-7372 ext. 1 or 4, stop by the center at 321 Central Ave. N. in downtown Faribault during open hours.
Pet portrait paintings: 5-7 p.m. June 7 and 8 for ages 14 and older. Artist Julie Fakler will teach step by step on how to paint a portrait of a pet. Cost: $42 for members, $50 nonmembers.
Japanese Shibori: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11. Shibori is considered the eastern version of tie dyeing. Judy Saye-Willis will lead the class in making natural indigo dye and learning resist techniques. Cost: $90 members, $101 nonmembers.
Earrings basics: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25. Deb Eilts builds basic earring-making skills. Take one, two or all three classes in this series. Cost: $32-$45 per class, depending on membership and choice of materials.
Painting Minnesota virtual class: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 13-16. Kate Langlais leads all ages in painting a natural and cultural wonders of Minnesota. Cost: $32 members, $40 nonmembers, plus $20 for a painting kit available at the Paradise.
Felting in Central Park: 1-3 p.m. June 11 or June 12, or July 16. Christina Angell leads ages 12 and up designing a needle felted flag. Cost: $21 members, $25 nonmembers.
Painting landscapes virtual class: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 20-23. Kate Langlais will teach all ages how to create different kinds of landscapes and study famous artist’s styles. Cost: $32 members, $40 nonmembers, plus $20 for a painting kit available at the Paradise.