Needle felting classes at Central Park are among the Paradise Center for the Arts June class offerings. (Photo courtesy of Paradise Center for the Arts)

Paradise Center for the Arts is offering the following classes in June.

For more information about each class, including supply lists, go to www.paradisecenterforthearts.org/education.

To register for a class go to the same website, call 507-332-7372 ext. 1 or 4, stop by the center at 321 Central Ave. N. in downtown Faribault during open hours.

Pet portrait paintings: 5-7 p.m. June 7 and 8 for ages 14 and older. Artist Julie Fakler will teach step by step on how to paint a portrait of a pet. Cost: $42 for members, $50 nonmembers.

Japanese Shibori: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11. Shibori is considered the eastern version of tie dyeing. Judy Saye-Willis will lead the class in making natural indigo dye and learning resist techniques. Cost: $90 members, $101 nonmembers.

Earrings basics: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25. Deb Eilts builds basic earring-making skills. Take one, two or all three classes in this series. Cost: $32-$45 per class, depending on membership and choice of materials.

Painting Minnesota virtual class: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 13-16. Kate Langlais leads all ages in painting a natural and cultural wonders of Minnesota. Cost: $32 members, $40 nonmembers, plus $20 for a painting kit available at the Paradise.

Felting in Central Park: 1-3 p.m. June 11 or June 12, or July 16. Christina Angell leads ages 12 and up designing a needle felted flag. Cost: $21 members, $25 nonmembers.

Painting landscapes virtual class: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 20-23. Kate Langlais will teach all ages how to create different kinds of landscapes and study famous artist’s styles. Cost: $32 members, $40 nonmembers, plus $20 for a painting kit available at the Paradise.

