Registration is required at least three days prior to the class. To register go to the same website, call 507-332-7372 ext. 1 or 4, stop by the center at 321 Central Ave. N. in downtown Faribault during open hours.
Fiber Art Rainbows in Central Park: 1-3 p.m. July 8 or 9. Christina Angell leads the same class for ages 12 and up creating a fiber art rainbow or other shape using macrame rope and yarn. Cost: $21 members, $25 non-members.
Wheelwork: 9-10:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday, July 11-14. Dianne Lockerby leads class for beginning and returning clay wheel workers ages 10 and up. Cost: $68 for members, $80 for non-members.
Handbuilding: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. pr 1:2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 11-14. Dianne Lockerby helps students at create with clay and their hands. Pupils age 4-7 must have an adult helper. Cost: $66 for members, $78 for non-members.
Painting with Wool: 5:30-8:30 p.m. July 25 and 26. Char Johnson helps create a small colorful scene by using various colored wool fibers and needle-felting them onto a felt canvas. Cost: $68 for members and $80 for non-members.
Pet Portraits: 10 a.m. to noon. Julie Fakler will teach step-by-step how to paint a portrait of a pet. For ages 7 and up; ages 6 and under also welcome with an adult. Cost: $26 for members, $30 for non-members.