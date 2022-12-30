airport-plane-5.jpg

A Delta plane photographed at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2015. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2015)

Before he even shed his winter coat, before he was barely inside the kitchen, I stretched on my tiptoes to wrap my lanky son in a tight hug. I held on, lingering, imprinting this homecoming moment upon my memory. My voice quivered and joyful tears threatened. Nearly a year has passed since I’ve seen Caleb and that time lapse showed in my overwhelming emotions.

msp-airport-16-delta-2.jpg

A Delta plane at MSP. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo December 2015)
unnamed (2).jpg

Caleb on one of the many trips to drop him off or pick him up at MSP when he attended Tufts University and worked in Boston. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo December 2015)
unnamed (3).jpg

Signage directs drivers to MSP. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo 2015)

