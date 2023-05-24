Here’s a snapshot of the week ahead at Buckham West:
• The summer session of our Great Courses series facilitated locally by Bob Irby is set to begin Thursday, May 25 and will be back in the afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Join two historians as they discuss Civil War battles. Contact Buckham West to register. Free to members and $30 for non-members for the six-week series.
• Try meditation on Friday. Come join us in our comfy Anderson Room at 10 a.m. to relax your mind and body.
• The Caregiver Support Group meets 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday. Caregivers are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing, and friendly discussion.
• Fashions on Central, our women’s gently used clothing boutique in downtown Faribault, is having a sale starting today for all long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Stop in to shop Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events:
• The Coffee Shop Concert is rescheduled for Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Enjoy acoustic guitar and the vocals of local musician, Jim Lenway. A song writer, guitarist and vocalist, Jim’s concert will cover folk tunes, pop and inspirational music. This free concert is open to the public, no registration needed.
• A picture frame art art class will be held Wednesday, June 7 from 1-2:30 p.m. Paula Wadekamper will inspire us to re-create an ordinary picture frame using embellishments we probably already have on hand. Paula has been a Master Gardener and is enthusiastic about creating simple art pieces from recycled items.
The class is open to the public. Registration is required. Cost is $7 and includes a frame and supplies for decorating. If you bring your own frame, cost is $6.
• Book Club meets Monday, June 26 at 9:30 a.m. Come join the group to discuss “Freewater” by Amina Luqman-Dawson. It’s a middle-grade novel about two enslaved children’s escape from a plantation and the many ways they find freedom.
• Save your plastic bags for Wednesday, June 21. The Faribault Lion’s Club will be at Buckham West from 9:30-11 a.m. to accept your donations.
Carla Pearson is executive director of Buckham West, a nonprofit center in Faribault for adults ages 50 and older.