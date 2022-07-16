Reapportionment, which followed the 2020 Census, has moved the boundaries of Minnesota’s Congressional and Legislative districts, putting a number of Rice County voters in new districts. Those shifts will place some voters in new precincts.
To notify voters of the changes, Rice County is mailing postal verification cards to each of the county’s registered voters. The postcards list the voter’s polling place, precinct and election districts for local, state and national races beginning with the Aug. 9 primary election.
This information will not impact the Aug. 9 1st Congressional District special election to select a successor to the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
The postcards cannot be forwarded, so they also serve as verification of the recipient’s address. If a postcard is returned as non-deliverable, the voter’s record is challenged, and that individual must answer questions about their address under oath before being allowed to vote.
Anyone with questions about the information on their verification card or receiving a card containing an error should contact the Rice County Property Tax and Elections Office at 507-332-6104.
