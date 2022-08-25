Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
Rynda was crowned in a Wednesday evening ceremony at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
Rynda, who attends the University of Wisconsin River Falls, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Ten county dairy princesses from throughout Minnesota competed for the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title. Aly Dieball of Green Isle and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson were selected as runners-up. Ryna was also named Miss Congeniality and a scholarship winner.
Throughout her year-long reign, Rynda will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families. She will work to bring dairy to life through classroom visits and various speaking engagements.
Rynda’s first official duty as Princess Kay is to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building for nearly eight hours Thursday and Friday to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter. This year will mark the first year butter sculptor and Minnesota native Gerry Kulzer will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists in a solo capacity.
