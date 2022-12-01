Taylor Earp is a coordinator for Minnesota Public Health Corps, one of many Americorps’ programs. While a new program, its goals are well defined: provide services that support community engagement, data collection, project coordination, and sustained COVID-19 response and recovery, according to its website.
One of 150 coordinators in 60 locations across the state, Earp began working with Rice County Public Health last month and will stay through July. She’s paid by Public Health Corps, though Rice County provides office space, mentoring and oversight.
“She’ll go deeper into many subjects and programs that we haven’t been able to before,” said
Josh Ramaker, Rice County Public Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership coordinator.
Within days, Earp was working with Healthy Community Initiative staff on its Healthy Ways program, supported with local SHIP funding, at Jefferson Elementary in Faribault and Greenvale Park in Northfield, both which host Community School after-school programs. Healthy Ways combines fun physical activities with education to help children and families learn healthy habits and lifestyles.
Earp enjoys being able to dive right in and appreciates connecting with residents, learning their needs and serving as a resource.
Earp, a Goodhue native, learned about Public Health only after she started college at the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse, where she earned a degree in public health/community health education. It didn’t take her long though for her to realize its value.
“I think I would have liked to have been involved in programs like this when I was in elementary school,” she said of Rice County’s offerings.