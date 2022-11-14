...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
New art exhibits and the holly days sale open Thursday at the Paradise Center for the Arts. An opening reception will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
The holly days sale includes handmade ornaments, baskets, pottery, books, jewelry, paintings, mittens, fused glass, stockings and more.
Artists selling their creations include Bonnie Becker, Pamela Buschow, Lynette Dawley, Julie Fakler, Patricia Jarrett, Char Johnson, Julia Johnson, Diane Juvland, Gail Kielmeyer, Judy Kutlas, Dianne Lockerby, Rhonda Norgaard, Barbara Pendergrass, Paula Person, Donna Schuldt, Carmen Tripp, Katie Wood and Anthony Lundell.
In addition to shopping Paradise visitors will find two new art exhibits. Paintings and clay Christmas trees made by youths in the fall after-school art club will be on display.
Another gallery will feature animal-themed artwork from artists Noah Sanders, Dee Teller, Char Johnson, Julie Fakler, Tami Resler. Dianne Lockerby, Deb Lee Carson, Layl McDill, Anna Segner and Karen Peters.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.