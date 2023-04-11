Greetings. I began my journey as the new director of Buckham West on Tuesday, April 4. In the past week, I have met many members and volunteers and continue to learn the workings of the center.
With Mona Kaiser’s retirement after working at Buckham West for 20 years, it’s obvious I have big shoes to fill. I hope to be a great addition to the Buckham West team and look forward to expanding programs and services to enhance socialization for those over 50.
Meet the sheriff
Join us for a meet and greet with Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas on Monday, April 17. From 9-10 a.m. he will be visiting in the coffee shop, then from 10-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room to share information related to public safety and law enforcement in Rice County. We can expect to have an update on the new Public Safety Center project. This program is open to the public; no pre-registration is needed.
Fashions on Central
Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, is ready for spring and open for shopping. The winter wear is being replaced with spring and summer fashions. There is so much to offer. Please come in while the selections are good. The store is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to shopping, we are looking for additional donations to our store. At this time, we are especially looking for donations of women’s purses and jewelry.
All profits from the sales at Fashions on Central are used to support that programs and services at Buckham West.
Sight support group
An Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. This free support group aims to help people feel less alone as they navigate changes due to vision loss.
People attending the group can expect to participate in helpful conversations with others coping with a similar situation, discover resources available locally, and expand their circle of friends while learning and sharing strategies for daily living.
This group is open to the public and facilitated by Betsy Shallbetter, a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative and a retired Minnesota State Academy for the Blind teacher. To register call Buckham West at 507-332-7357.
Nice to Know
• The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of plastic bags and other household plastics on Wednesday, April 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days.
• The Buckham West Book Club meets on April 27 at 9:30 a.m. Call Buckham West and ask for Brenda for book information.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.