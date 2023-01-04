With the turn of a page to a new year, there continues to be movement of things returning to normal following the years of COVID-19 shutdowns. Buckham West had tremendous participation in many of our existing programs during 2022 and we added several new programs as well.
In 2023 you will see additional growth in our program offerings. We have several meet and greet sessions planned with some of our newly elected area officials. We also will be adding an author visit, additional history groups, community projects and more. We hope to see you in our building during 2023.
Board members elected
Congratulations to Shermayne Cross and Mary Niermann who were elected to serve their first term on the Buckham West Board of Directors at our 2022 annual membership meeting. Elected to serve a second term was Sheri Eichhorn and George Galvin.
In addition to these four members, the rest of the board includes: Wally Wetzel, Julie Carver, Kenn Dubbels, Winnie Hughes, John Battles, Isabell O’Connor, John Bellingham, John Slettedahl and our City Council liaison, Royal Ross. We look forward to another great year.
Great Courses starting
Beginning tomorrow, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby. This program will be a video-viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. The class is free to the public
Author to visit
Author Elsie Slinger moved to Faribault in the 1980s to work at the Faribault Daily News. During her career she wrote for the Kenyon Leader, owned the Blooming Prairie Herald, and helped her husband with his electric contracting business. Elsie has combined her journalism experience with her interest in local history, writing her first book “Murder, Mysteries and Misfortune in Rice County” and second book “Faribault’s Forgotten Gems.”
On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m., Elsie will join us at Buckham West to talk about her books. This author program is free and open to the public, but we ask that you sign up in advance by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. There will be books available for purchase at this event.
“Murder, Mysteries & Misfortune in Rice County, ” Slinger’s first book, published in 2020, provides a deep, dark look into the history of Rice County tragedies. The 239-page anthology contains research, newspaper excerpts, photos and interviews with surviving family and friends. Learn about Northfield’s trilogy of murder, Lonsdale’s three bank robberies, Faribault’s long-unsolved murder, Morristown’s experience in thuggery and more.
“Faribault’s Forgotten Gems,” Slinger’s new work, tells important stories of “forgotten people, organizations and businesses,” such as “the best athlete to come out of Faribault,” Tom Lieb; and the Works Progress Administration mural located at the Minnesota Academy for the Deaf.
In Elsie’s words: [These stories] are important parts of the history of Faribault. I think it’s good for people to revisit what has happened before them, so they can understand what’s going on today. Everyone’s story is worthwhile and everyone has a story…. it’s just waiting to get out.
Clothing donations
Too much stuff in your closets? If you plan to clean out some of your unwanted clothing, please consider donating those gently-used women’s clothing items to Fashions on Central. Located at 325 Central Ave. in downtown Faribault, Fashions on Central accepts donations Tuesday-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Health Insurance help
The Senior Linkage Line is a free, statewide service designed to help older adults and caregivers find answers and connect to the service and support they need. If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line staff member, Cea Grass will have office hours in our building on the second Wednesday of each month. Please call to make an appointment to meet with her on Wednesday, Jan. 11 between 9:30-11:30 a.m.