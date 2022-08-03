New art is on display in the galleries at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
An opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday. A virtual artists talk is planned at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
The exhibits will be on display through Sept. 17
Carlander Family Gallery: Laura Ahola-Young
Laura Ahola-Young's work focuses on our understanding of and relationship to living organisms such as plants, algae, fungi and microbes.
Her current series of paintings and drawings attempts "to encapsulate the beauty, tragedy and complexity of algae."
"Through imagery, I am attempting to aesthetically suggest that our human endeavors (art, science) are in a continuous paradoxical symbiotic quest for understanding the division, dualism, opposition, symmetry and binaries that exist as part of our ecosystems and human lived experience," she says.
Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery: Stephen Hadeen
Photographer Stephen Hadeen lost most of his hearing as a small child and captures "images from a quiet world." His subjects range from "remote and lonely" locales to the urban jungle.
"I love the thrill of making an image that resonates not only with me but with all who peruse my galleries," he says.
K&M Gallery: Bob Olson
Dr. Bob Olson was a practicing dentist in downtown Faribault for 32 years. After retiring in 2000 he finally tried painting. A stroke put a pause on his retirement hobby, but he started painting again a few years ago.
He concentrates on water-related scenes, inspired by trips to the North Shore and other travel.
Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery: Kate Langlais’ students
Works by students of classes taught at the Paradise by portrait and landscape painter Kate Langlais
Member’s Corner:
Asian brushwork by Dee Teller, watercolors by Barb Pendergrass, pastels by Pepper Tharp and baskets by Marcy Irby and Bonnie Becker
