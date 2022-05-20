The inaugural Straight River Art Festival is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Heritage Park. 

The festival includes juried artists from around the region displaying, demonstrating and selling their work in a variety of media. 

Live music performers are: Lil' Fun Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pop Prohibition from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Mark Joseph from 3-4 p.m.

More info: facebook.com/straightriverartfestival

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments