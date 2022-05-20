New art festival debuts Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 20, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The inaugural Straight River Art Festival is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Heritage Park. The festival includes juried artists from around the region displaying, demonstrating and selling their work in a variety of media. Live music performers are: Lil' Fun Band from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pop Prohibition from 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Mark Joseph from 3-4 p.m.More info: facebook.com/straightriverartfestival Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Festival Performer Art Music Show Lil Fun Band Mark Joseph Artist Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Blue Collar Festival should stay downtown Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Faribault neighbors charged after dispute over fire Upcoming Events May 20 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 AAUW Book Sale Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 Faribault American Legion Club Supper Fri, May 20, 2022 May 20 Car Cruise Night Fri, May 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices