Art Time in the Park: 1-3 p.m. at the picnic shelter. Paint a picture using your imagination or get some inspiration from nature. All supplies provided.
Woodpecker Wonders: 7-8 p.m. in the amphitheater. Nerstrand Big Woods is home to several species of woodpeckers. Learn about the birds at this family friendly campfire program.
Sunday, July 17
Wildflower Walk: 10-11:30 a.m. Find out what is currently blooming and how these plants benefit wildlife at the park. Meet at the picnic shelter and participants will need a vehicle to travel to the walk starting point.
Saturday, July 23
Forest Foragables: 3-4 p.m. at the amphitheater. Discover some of the edible fruits and fungus in the area and learn the basics of safe and sustainable foraging.
Universe in the Park 8:30-10 p.m. at the amphitheater. The stargazing program begins with a short outdoor talk on a space-related topic followed by a guided telescope tour led by astronomers from the Minnesota Institute for Astrophysics. Participants should bring their own transportation to travel to the telescope viewing location after the talk.
Sunday, July 24
Birding in the Big Woods: 10-11 a.m. Meet at the picnic shelter to go on a 1-mile hike and learn the basics of bird identification. Limited number of binoculars available to borrow.
