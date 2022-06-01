River Bend Nature Center still has openings for the following upcoming youth summer summer camps:

June 15-16: What’s the Bzzzz on Pollinators? (K-2nd grade)

June 22-23 Zoology (5th-8th grade)

June 27-28 Birds of A Feather (3rd-5th grade)

June 29-30 Archery Camp (3rd-5th grade)

Cost is $30 to $75, depending on the camp and nature center membership. For more information and registration go to rbnc.org/summer-camp.

