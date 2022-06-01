Nature center has summer camps Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Jun 1, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save River Bend Nature Center still has openings for the following upcoming youth summer summer camps:June 15-16: What’s the Bzzzz on Pollinators? (K-2nd grade)June 22-23 Zoology (5th-8th grade)June 27-28 Birds of A Feather (3rd-5th grade)June 29-30 Archery Camp (3rd-5th grade)Cost is $30 to $75, depending on the camp and nature center membership. For more information and registration go to rbnc.org/summer-camp. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Summer Camp Membership Cost River Bend Nature Center Registration Youth Pollinator Center Nature Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Morristown murder suspect charged Charges: Faribault couple caught with 3,000 fentanyl pills Family-operated winery receives international double gold awards Faribault celebrates 153rd Memorial Day Upcoming Events Jun 1 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Wednesday Wear Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 1 KC Bingo Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices