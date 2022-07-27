Hike in the Big Woods: 3-4:30 p.m. Meet at the picnic shelter and take a 1.5-mile hike while learning about the different plants and animals in the Big Woods.
Squirrels: 8-9 p.m. Meet at the amphitheater for a campfire program about the adaptable and acrobatic animals.
Sunday, July 31
Wildflower Walk: 10-11:30 a.m. Find out what is currently blooming and how these plants benefit wildlife at the park. Meet at the picnic shelter and participants will need a vehicle to travel to the walk starting point.
Animal Tracks: 1-2 p.m. Meet at the picnic shelter and learn about the tracks the park's animals leave behind.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Forest Foragables: 2-3 p.m. at the amphitheater. Discover some of the edible fruits and fungus in the area and learn the basics of safe and sustainable foraging.
Woodpecker Wonders: 7-8 p.m. at the amphitheater. Campfire program highlights the woodpeckers who call the Big Woods home.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Woods and Waterfall Hike: 10-11 a.m. Meet at the picnic shelter and go on a hike and explore some of the events that shaped the Big Woods and formed Hidden Falls.
Mammals of Minnesota Nature Cart: 1-2 p.m. Stop by the picnic shelter to check out furs belonging to several different mammals found in Minnesota.
